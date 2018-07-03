Boerse Stuttgart Records June Turnover In Region Of EUR 5.9 Billion - Securitised Derivatives, ETPs And Investment Fund Units All Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared With May Figures

Based on the order book statistics, turnover at Boerse Stuttgart in June 2018 stood at roughly EUR 5.9 billion.
At over EUR 2.8 billion, trading in securitised derivatives was around five percent up on the previous month making this asset class the biggest contributor to the total. Leverage products generated approximately EUR 1.6 billion. At around EUR 1.3 billion, turnover from investment products showed a sharp increase and was up by eight percent compared with the previous month.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover in excess of EUR 1.2 billion. German equities contributed roughly EUR 857 million towards this total and international equities approximately EUR 359 million.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was over EUR 900 million. At around EUR 718 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Investment fund units contributed around EUR 126 million to the June total, an increase of 18 percent on the previous month. Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 815 million.
Baden-Wuerttembergische WertpapierboerseMonthly Statistics June 2018
Note on the monthly statistics:
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.