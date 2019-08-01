Boerse Stuttgart Records July Turnover Of EUR 6,2 Billion - All Asset Classes Show Significant Increase In Trading Volume Compared With June Figures

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 6,2 billion in July 2019 – an increase of nearly 25 per cent compared to the previous month.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2,7 billion – around 28 per cent more than in June 2019. Leverage products generated around EUR 1.5 billion. Investment products contributed over EUR 1,2 billion to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of more than EUR 1,3 billion – an increase of around 32 per cent compared to the previous month. German equities contributed EUR 875 million towards this total and international equities roughly EUR 429 million.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 1 billion. At EUR 684 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Investment fund units contributed around EUR 164 million to the July total. Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 1 billion – over 34 per cent more than in June 2019.
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.