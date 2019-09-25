Boerse Stuttgart Group: Startbase Is Live – The Digital Platform For The German Startup Ecosystem

Boerse Stuttgart Group and Bundesverband Deutsche Startups e.V., the German Startups Association, presented the online platform Startbase at the offices of Berlin-based FinTech N26 on 25 September 2019. Startbase is the first digital platform with the objective of centrally mapping the entire German startup ecosystem and making it more transparent. The clear vision is to play an active role in shaping the ecosystem and helping its members to achieve further growth by making networking easier. Over 750 enterprises are taking part at the start, including more than 600 startup companies.
A profile on Startbase enables startups to be found more quickly by investors and customers. Investors, medium-sized enterprises and corporate groups can also create a profile on the platform. The basis for establishing every business relationship is up-to-date information about the particular company. Until now, this information has been difficult to access in many cases. Startbase users can upload, maintain and release this information selectively on the platform with just a few clicks. The comprehensive search and filter functions make it quick and intuitive to find the appropriate information. In this way, Startbase reduces the barriers to establishing value-creating contacts with relevant partners. In order to achieve an international impact for the startup companies, the platform is hosted solely in English. The integrated Google Market Finder helps startups in their international expansion. The tool collects and aggregates relevant data on target markets as a basis for planning the internationalization strategy.
The team behind Startbase consists of experts from the German startup ecosystem and an experienced development team that continuously extends the platform’s features and its functionality together with its users. The long-term goal is to become the largest digital platform for the German startup ecosystem.
Sascha Schubert, Deputy Chairperson of the German Startups Association: ‘The German startup ecosystem has become bigger and more complex in recent years. Through Startbase, we are not only creating an overview that is long overdue, but also partnering with startup enterprises throughout all phases of the life-cycle: during the search for investors and joint ventures to implement early-stage ideas, during matchmaking with customers and venture capital firms during the growth phase and lastly, during entry into international markets and business fields. Startbase brings the German startup ecosystem to a new level.’
Dr Michael Völter, Chairperson of the Management Board of Vereinigung Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse e.V.: ‘As an exchange, our objective is to bring together ideas and capital. Through Startbase, we are applying this concept to the German startup ecosystem, simplifying the relationship between startups and investors through digital features and data-based analytics. Since exchanges are also technology companies, we are carrying out the development and expansion of Startbase in close cooperation with the German Startups Association. In addition, we intend to create links between Startbase and the blockchain-based infrastructure for digital assets of Boerse Stuttgart Group. This can open up new finance opportunities for startups, for example by issuing digital tokens.’