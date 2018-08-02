Boerse Stuttgart Group Creates End-To-End Infrastructure For Digital Assets - In Addition To BISON, There Will Be An ICO Platform, A Trading Venue And Custody For Cryptocurrencies - Services Along The Value Chain Are Offered Under One Roof

Boerse Stuttgart Group is creating an end-to-end infrastructure for digital assets. After the start of cryptocurrency trading via BISON, there will soon be a platform for initial coin offerings (ICOs), a multilateral trading venue for cryptocurrencies as well as solutions for safe custody. Boerse Stuttgart Group thus continues to pursue its digitisation strategy and is becoming a pioneer for the digital transformation of financial markets and financial products.
As an established market player, Boerse Stuttgart Group has extensive know-how in the fields of technology, regulation and trading models. ‘On this basis we can offer central services along the value chain for digital assets, all under one roof. Investors and market participants know that Boerse Stuttgart Group stands for quality, transparency and reliability. As a Germany-based provider we want to transpose this standard into the digital world. We will help to promote acceptance of digital assets,’ says Alexander Höptner, CEO at Boerse Stuttgart GmbH
With BISON, a trading application is being developed that facilitates market access and allows the free, uncomplicated and secure trading of cryptocurrencies. After the launch of BISON in the autumn, Boerse Stuttgart Group will be extending its activities to the primary and secondary markets. An ICO platform will allow the issuance of digital tokens, for corporate financing or to represent rights and assets, for instance. The platform will also make it possible to carry out ICOs with standardised and transparent processes.
At the same time, Boerse Stuttgart Group is establishing a multilateral and regulated trading venue for cryptocurrencies. ‘At the trading venue tokens issued via our ICO platform can be traded on the secondary market.This is an important success factor for ICOs. At the same time we are responding to demand from both retail and institutional investors for a regulated and reliable environment for trading with cryptocurrencies,’ explains Alexander Höptner. Furthermore, established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum will also be traded. ‘In designing the strategic projects we closely cooperate with all competent boards and committees, and especially with the supervisory authorities,’ says Höptner.
The infrastructure of Boerse Stuttgart Group for digital assets is complemented by solutions for safe custody. The services will include differentiated safety concepts for digital assets and will already be available for the start of BISON. Later on it will be possible to use the custody service along the entire value chain.