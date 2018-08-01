Boerse Stuttgart Generates Turnover In Excess Of EUR 5.4 Billion In July - Trading Volume Of Debt Instruments (Bonds) And Investment Fund Units Up On Previous Month

According to its order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of more than EUR 5.4 billion in July 2018.
Securitised derivatives accounted for the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2.4 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 1.4 billion – an increase of 15 percent on July 2017. Investment products accounted for around EUR 1 billion of the total turnover.
The order book turnover from equity trading was in the region of EUR 1.2 billion. German equities accounted for more than EUR 817 million of the total, while international equities contributed EUR 346 million.
The turnover in debt instrument trading was around EUR 1.1 billion in July – up more than 18 percent on the previous month. Corporate bonds accounted for the largest share of the turnover, at around EUR 821 billion – an increase of more than 14 percent on the previous month.
Turnover in investment fund units was around EUR 134 million – up around 18 percent on July 2017. The order book turnover in exchange-traded products was EUR 686 million.
Note on the monthly statistics:
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.