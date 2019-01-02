Boerse Stuttgart Generates 2018 Turnover Of Around EUR 71.2 Billion - High Growth In Leveraged Products - Boerse Stuttgart Maintains Position As Top German Exchange For Securitised Derivatives And Corporate Bonds

Based on the order book statistics, turnover from all trading activities at Boerse Stuttgart amounted to around EUR 71.2 billion in 2018 – 11 percent less than in the previous year.
Trading in equities generated turnover of around EUR 15.6 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 11.2 billion to this total and international equities around EUR 4.4 billion. Based on turnover, the most heavily traded German DAX blue-chip shares were Daimler AG, BASF SE and Allianz SE. Turning to international equities, Amazon shares accounted for the biggest share of turnover, followed by Apple and Alibaba.
Boerse Stuttgart confirmed its leading position in securitised derivatives on the German market. The trading volume in this asset class exceeded EUR 33 billion. A turnover figure of more than EUR 19.2 billion was recorded for leveraged products in 2018 – 19 percent more than in the previous year. Turnover from investment products came to over EUR 13.8 billion.
Based on the order book statistics, exchange-traded products generated turnover of almost EUR 9.9 billion. At over EUR 1.4 billion, turnover from trading in investment fund units showed an increase of more than 5 percent compared with 2017.
Debt instrument (bond) trading in 2018 was again impacted by the ongoing low-interest environment. Order-book turnover was around EUR 11.2 billion. At around EUR 8.2 billion, corporate bonds accounted for the lion’s share of trading in debt instruments. The three most heavily traded corporate bonds in 2018 were two bonds issued by K+S and a bond issued by Sixt 24. With a share of around 56 percent of the market, Stuttgart remains Germany’s leading exchange for trading in corporate bonds.
Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse - Annual statistics for 2018
Note on the monthly statistics:
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securitiestraded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book ispractised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitisedderivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executedand forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisonsbetween the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.