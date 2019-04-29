BNP Paribas Asset Management Strengthens MAQS Investment Group With Appointment Of Investment Specialist

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Grégory Taïeb as an investment specialist within its Multi-Asset, Quantitative and Solutions investment group (‘MAQS’). Based in Paris, Grégory reports to Jean-Philippe Olivier, head of the investment specialists team. He will work internationally to promote BNPP AM’s quantitative products, in close collaboration with the investment and sales teams.
Grégory joined from Robeco in Paris, where he spent almost two years as an investment specialist focusing on quantitative management. He began his career in 2004 as a multi-asset portfolio manager at State Street. Initially based in Paris, he moved to Montreal in 2007 and London in 2010, before returning to Paris two years later as head of investment solutions. Grégory holds a Master’s in Finance from the Institut Supérieur du Commerce in Paris and an MSc in Mathematics from Université René Descartes (Paris V).
Etienne Vincent, Global Head of Quantitative Management at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
"Our quantitative management capability has generated strong interest from investors for several years, as demonstrated by the growth in assets under management to EUR 12 billion. The appointment of Grégory Taïeb strengthens our ability to respond to client demand for integrating our quantitative strategies into their portfolios.”
Jean-Philippe Olivier, Head of Investment Specialists at BNP Paribas Asset Management, adds:
"Grégory Taïeb's acknowledged expertise in quantitative management greatly strengthens our team of investment specialists dedicated to these strategies. With the integration of ESG criteria into all of our quantitative management processes, Grégory will play a key role in explaining this transformation and its benefits to our domestic and international clients.”