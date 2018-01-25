BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Michel Fryszman As Head Of Structured Finance Within Private Debt & Real Assets Investment Group

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces that it has appointed Michel Fryszman as Head of Structured Finance. He joined on 15 January and is based in Paris. He reports to Laurent Gueunier, Head of Real Assets, SME Lending & Structured Finance.
Michel’s appointment is the latest in a series of additions to BNPP AM’s Private Debt & Real Assets investment group, which was established in 2017 and manages EUR 7.7 billion, including more than EUR 1 billion in European securitisation funds. In this role Michel will be responsible for the management of BNPP AM’s structured finance team, expanded to five professionals, and for the design and implementation of European private securitisation strategies and speciality finance assets including consumer loans, residential mortgage loans and trade finance loans.
Michel’s professional experience spans mortgage finance, asset management and securitisation. He joined from AXA Investment Managers where he had worked since 2005, initially as an ABS portfolio manager, before becoming Head of ABS Investments in 2008 and Head of Mortgages & Specialty Finance in 2014. His previous roles include being a securitisation specialist at Groupe GTI and a portfolio manager at Crédit Foncier. He has also acted as a securitisation consultant to the World Bank.
Laurent Gueunier, Head of Real Assets, SME Lending and Structured Finance at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“We are very pleased to welcome Michel Fryszman to BNP Paribas Asset Management. He has considerable industry experience covering a range of areas within structured finance and his securitisation expertise will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities in this area of the market.”