BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Global Head Of Client Experience

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces that it has appointed Melanie Aimer to the newly-created role of Global Head of Client Experience within its Client Marketing Office. Melanie joined on 18 June and reports to Roger Miners, Chief Marketing Officer.
Based in London, Melanie is responsible for client satisfaction, insight, analytics and reporting, as well as market intelligence, supporting the needs of key clients across all their interactions with BNPP AM. Her client insights and analytics will also benefit BNPP AM’s sales, client relationship management and client marketing processes.
Melanie has significant experience in client development, client experience improvement and digital transformation. She joined from BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking (‘CIB’), where her most recent role was as Global Head of Digital for Employees. She was previously Global Head of Client Development, firstly within CIB’s Fixed Income division and then within Global Markets. She joined BNP Paribas from Citi, where she held various business development roles in both the UK and South Africa. Melanie graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Science.
Roger Miners, Chief Marketing Officer at BNP Paribas Asset Management comments:
”We are very pleased to welcome Melanie Aimer to BNP Paribas Asset Management. Her background in delivering client development and sales enablement programmes, and her insights into the needs of a diverse client base will be invaluable as we expand the range of solutions that we offer our clients and design experiences that meet their growing expectations.”