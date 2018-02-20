BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Christophe Bonnefoux As Chief Data Officer

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Christophe Bonnefoux to the newly-created role of Chief Data Officer. Based in Paris, he joined on 22 January and reports to Fabrice Silberzan, BNPP AM’s Chief Operating Officer.
In this role, Christophe Bonnefoux will be responsible for data management, including determining the strategic direction of data integrity and quality, defining the data quality management framework, and promoting and leveraging the usage of data management tools. More generally, he will also make data management a centre of excellence across the organisation.
Fabrice Silberzan, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“We are pleased to welcome Christophe Bonnefoux to BNP Paribas Asset Management. The creation of this new role is a key step in our ambitious data management plan, which will benefit our clients, along with other initiatives in the areas of artificial intelligence and digital development. The areas for which Christophe is responsible are key to the future of our company, and his extensive experience, including knowledge of digital challenges and big data will be of considerable benefit.”
Christophe Bonnefoux has more than 20 years’ experience of data and business analytics, primarily with large financial organisations. Before joining BNPP AM, he worked for Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young and Accenture Digital, where he advised management committees on their data and business analytics strategies. Christophe is a member of the French Institute of Statistics and studied Business Administration and Actuarial & Data Science at IAE (1998) and at Pierre and Marie Curie University (Paris VI, 2003).