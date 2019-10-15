BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Arnaud Schwebel As Global Head Of New ‘Retirement Solutions’ Department

- BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) creates new ‘Retirement Solutions’ department to support development of defined contribution pension savings
- Arnaud Schwebel appointed Global Head of Retirement Solutions, in addition to having responsibility (together with BNP Paribas Cardif) for operational supervision of BNP Paribas Epargne & Retraite Entreprises (‘BNPP ERE’)[1]
Demographic and macroeconomic changes in recent years are leading to a major reorganisation in retirement system financing, fostering the development of more relevant saving solutions.
The PACTE law in France and the Pan-European Pension Product (‘PEPP’) regulation will open up new opportunities for pension savings. In the future, pension schemes will become more attractive due to their greater portability, homogeneity and flexibility. By lengthening the investment horizon to be better adapted to retirement, pension schemes should help steer savings towards the productive economy while optimising investment returns for future retirees.
Against this background, BNPP AM has created a new Retirement Solutions department to develop opportunities linked to the growth of defined contribution pension savings in Europe through a multi-channel approach, via banks, brokers, corporates and insurers, as well as direct distribution.
BNPP AM will be able to draw on the quality of its financial offering[2], its recognised experience in sustainable investment and its leading knowledge within digital savings solutions. BNPP ERE, an acknowledged corporate partner within the French employee savings and collective retirement marketplace, will form an important part of the new Retirement Solutions department.
Arnaud Schwebel will assume responsibility for Retirement Solutions, as well as for the operational supervision of BNPP ERE on behalf of BNPP AM. Arnaud was previously Head of Strategy, Corporate Development and Public Affairs at BNPP AM, and is a member of the wider Executive Committee. He is also a director of Gambit, a leading European provider of investment advisory digital solutions.
Frédéric Janbon, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“The development of pension savings is a structural trend in France and Europe. One of the major challenges will be to encourage individuals to redirect their savings towards long term savings -beneficial both for savers and for financing the economy - specifically dedicated to retirement. The creation of this new department reflects this structural change and is a strategic challenge for BNPP AM”.
Arnaud Schwebel, Global Head of Retirement Solutions at BNP Paribas Asset Management, says:
“As an asset manager, BNPP AM has a duty to have a positive impact on preparing for the retirement of its clients, which for them is a major challenge. We are well equipped to meet these challenges and support distributors, businesses and savers. I am proud that BNPP AM has this strategic ambition and look forward to working with the teams in both BNPP AM and the BNP Paribas Group”.
Biography
Arnaud Schwebel began his career at BNP Paribas in Corporate and Investment Banking in Paris and London. As Vice President in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department, he advised major companies in the financial services sector (including banks, insurers and stock exchanges) on their strategy and external growth. He joined BNPP AM in 2009. He graduated from HEC and the University of St. Gallen. He also holds a Masters in Business Law and Tax Law from Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne University.
[1] BNP Paribas Cardif is the BNP Paribas Group’s insurance subsidiary. BNP Paribas Epargne & Retraite Entreprises is a leader in employee savings and collective retirement solutions in France.
[2] Financial offering includes a fund offering with a suitable time horizon for preparing for retirement as well as optimisation tools for savers’ specific requirements.