BME: WEBB TRADERS Becomes New Member Of MEFF

The Board of Directors of MEFF, BME’s Derivatives Market, has approved the incorporation of a new member into the market, WEBB Traders, which will act as market maker on Stock Options.
WEBB Traders is a Dutch proprietary trading firm founded in 2009 that operates as a market maker and liquidity provider and is present in Equities and Derivatives markets around the world.
The incorporation of this firm brings the total number of members of MEFF to 93.
The trading volume in MEFF in 2017 was 44.5 million contracts, in line with the volume posted the previous year.