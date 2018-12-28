BME: URBAN VIEW DEVELOPMENT SPAIN SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on URBAN VIEW DEVELOPMENT SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YUVS”. Renta 4 Corporate, S.A. is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco, S.A. will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 7.20 euros, which brings its overall valuation to €38 million.
URBAN VIEW DEVELOPMENT SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. is a company created on March, 2017 and centered on the acquisition and promotion of urban real estate in Spain.
The Informative Document on URBAN VIEW DEVELOPMENT SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.