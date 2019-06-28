BME: Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On 3 July

- The sixth company to list on the market this year
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the sixth to list on MAB in 2019, is scheduled to start trading on 3 July. The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 51 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 255 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTRI” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. VGM Advisory Partners is the Registered Adviser while Bankinter will act as Liquidity Provider.
The Informative Document on TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.