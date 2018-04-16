BME To Publish The Spanish Public Debt Trade Bulletin As Of Today

Today BME begins to publish the Spanish Public Debt Trade Bulletin, which up until now had been published daily by the Bank of Spain. This change comes as a result of the entry into force of MiFID II.
The new European regulation places the AIAF Fixed Income Market, operated by BME, as the benchmark market for Spanish Public Debt, replacing the book-entry Public Debt Market. At the request of market participants, BME takes charge of the publication of the aforementioned Bulletin, which shows the trades settled through Iberclear, BME’s CSD.
Debt securities issued by Treasury, Autonomous Regions and other public bodies have been listed and traded on AIAF since January 3, therefore it is BME that must take on the task of disseminating information about these instruments.
The Public Debt Trade Bulletin will be available on BME Market Data’s website.