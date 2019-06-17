BME To Bring Spanish Companies Together With Institutional Investors In New York And Paris

- The Spain Equity Conference, co-hosted with BBVA, will bring together seven Spanish companies with investors, in New York
- On June 18th and 19th, ten companies listed on the main market and on MAB will meet with over 100 investors at the Spring European Midcap Event, in Paris
BME is bringing together Spanish companies with institutional investors in two key International gatherings, both starting tomorrow, June 18th: the 8th edition of the Spanish Equity Conference, co-hosted by BME and BBVA, in New York, and the 15th Spring European Midcap Event, sponsored by BME and GVC Gaesco, in Paris.
The New York Conference will bring together the management teams of Acciona, Applus, CIE Automotive, Ebro Foods, Enagás, Merlin Properties and Metrovacesa with 25 US institutional investors.
Within the framework of this event private meetings will be held between investors and Spanish companies, which will facilitate a better understanding of their current situation, their industries and the Spanish economy as a whole. The seven Spanish companies attending the Conference have a combined market value of over 25 billion euros.
In addition, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, ten Spanish listed companies will be meeting in Paris with European investors, mainly from France, Belgium, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. This gathering aims to put small capitalisation companies from different European countries in contact with over 100 investors interested in this type of companies.
The following companies will be represented: Pharma Mar, Prisa, Quabit, Reig Jofré and Tubacex, listed on the stock exchange, and AB Biotics, ADL Bionatur, Atrys Health, Grenergy Renovables and Lleidanetworks, listed on the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB), BME’s Growth Market.
This event - which takes places less than a month after the Medcap Forum - complements the work of BME’s Corporate Access area in favour of Spanish listed companies.