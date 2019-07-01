BME: The Spanish Exchange Traded €42.01 Bn In June

- It represents a 4.6% increase from May
- Fixed Income trading volume increased 59% year on year and grows 75% over the year
- The trading volume in Financial Derivatives increased by 10% in the first half of the year
The Spanish Exchange traded 42.01 billion euros in Equities in June, up 4.6% from May. In the first half of the year the trading volume was down 26.1%. The number of trades in June was 2.8 million, down 6.8% from May and down 27.9% from June last year.
The Fixed Income area has improved on the figures for 2018. In June the trading volume reached 28.05 billion euros, up 59.1% year-on-year. The total trading volume for the first six months of the year reached 186.26 billion euros, up 74.9% from the same period last year.
The primary market also shows positive figures, with new issues posting a 13.9% increase since the start of the year and an accumulated figure for the six-month period of 188.84 billion euros. The outstanding balance increased by 2.5% compared to the close of December 2018.
The trading volume in Financial Derivatives for the first six months increased by 10% compared to the same period of 2018. This increase is mainly due to higher trading in Stock Futures, Stock Dividend Futures and Futures on the IBEX Impacto Dividendo.
Trading in IBEX 35 Futures increased 3.6% while it grew 19.7% in IBEX 35 Mini Futures, compared to the preceding month of May. Trading in IBEX 35 Options and Stock Options also increased in May, by 35.7 and 7.1% respectively.
Trading by type of asset:
|
June19
|
%May 19
|
%June18
|
Year to date
|
Equities (1)
|
- Shares
|
42,011.5
|
4.6%
|
-30.4%
|
-26.1%
|
Nº of trades
|
2,842.1
|
-6.8%
|
-27.9%
|
-21.5%
|
- Warrants
|
26.4
|
-6.7%
|
-14.7%
|
-22.5%
|
Nº of trades
|
6.1
|
-12.1%
|
-18.5%
|
-19.5%
|
- ETFs
|
91.8
|
-41.5%
|
-73.9%
|
-56.5%
|
Nº of trades
|
4.0
|
-30.6%
|
-46.5%
|
-42.9%
|
Fixed Income
|
Traded Volume (2)
|
28,053.2
|
-5.3%
|
59.1%
|
74.8%
|
New Issues
|
23,403.3
|
-0.2%
|
7.2%
|
13.9%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,568,920.1
|
0.2%
|
1.9%
|
2.5%
|
Financial Derivatives (3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
496.8
|
3.6%
|
-6.4%
|
-11.0%
|
Mini IBEX
|
113.3
|
19.7%
|
-20.6%
|
-14.7%
|
Shares
|
2,745.6
|
214.7%
|
59.5%
|
78.3%
|
- Options: IBEX35
|
418.0
|
35.7%
|
27.7%
|
-4.8%
|
Shares
|
2,039.3
|
71%
|
-16%
|
-21.7%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(3) Thousands of contracts
Historical statistics can be consulted through this link:
https://www.bolsasymercados.es/ing/Studies-Research/Statistics