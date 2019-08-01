 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

BME: The Spanish Exchange Traded €40.87 Bn In July

Date 01/08/2019

  • It represents a 2.7% decrease on the previous month
  • BME’s market share of Spanish equities in July was 71.4%
  • Fixed Income trading volume since January has increased 85% yoy to 217.51 billion euros
  • Financial Derivatives trading increased 9.6% yoy in the first seven months

The Spanish Exchange traded 40.87 billion euros in Equities in July, down 2.7% on the preceding month and 13.7% lower than in July 2018. The number of trades in July was down 19.2% on June, at 3.39 million euros. The figure is down 12.9% year-on-year.

BME’s market share of Spanish equities as of 30 July stood at 71.4%, according to LiquidMetrix’ independent report, available through this link http://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The Fixed Income area has improved on the figures for 2018. In July the trading volume reached 31.24 billion euros, up 11.4% on the preceding month and up 179.4% year-on-year. The total trading volume for the first seven months of the year reached 217.51 billion euros, up 84.9% from the same period last year.

New issues admitted to trading in the Fixed Income’s primary market in July reached 26.81 billion euros, up 14.6% from the preceding month and up 11.2% year-on-year. The outstanding balance increased by 2.4% to 1.55 trillion euros from year-end 2018.

The trading volume in Financial Derivatives for the first seven months increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2018. Trading in IBEX 35 Futures increased 3.7% while it grew 5.2% in IBEX 35 Mini Futures, both year-on-year. Trading in IBEX 35 Options in July increased 40.5% year-on-year.

Trading by type of asset:

 

July19

%June19

%July18

Year to date

Equities (1)

        

-       Shares

40,879,6

-2.7%

-13.7%

-24.5%

Nº of trades

3,389,1

19.2%

-12.9%

-20.2%

-       Warrants

24.8

-6.1%

-4.8%

-20.6%

Nº of trades

6.1

1.6%

-0.2%

-17.2%

-       ETFs

207.5

126.0%

43.9%

-49.6%

Nº of trades

5.4

34.0%

20.7%

-38.0%

Fixed Income

        

Traded Volume (2)

31,247.7

+11.4%

+179.4%

+84.9%

New Issues

26,811.0

+14.6%

-4.3%

+11.2%

Outstanding Balance

1,558,364.4

-0.7%

+1.6%

+2.4%

Financial Derivatives (3)

        

-       Futures: IBEX 35

       500.2  

0.7%

3.7%

-9.1%

Mini IBEX

       110.7  

-2.4%

5.2%

-12.5%

Shares

       590.7  

-78.5%

360.3%

84.3%

-       Options: IBEX35

       301.3  

-27.9%

40.5%

-0.1%

Shares

     1,243.0  

-39.1%

-30.5%

-23.0%

(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included

(3) Thousands of contracts