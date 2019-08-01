BME: The Spanish Exchange Traded €40.87 Bn In July

- It represents a 2.7% decrease on the previous month
- BME’s market share of Spanish equities in July was 71.4%
- Fixed Income trading volume since January has increased 85% yoy to 217.51 billion euros
- Financial Derivatives trading increased 9.6% yoy in the first seven months
The Spanish Exchange traded 40.87 billion euros in Equities in July, down 2.7% on the preceding month and 13.7% lower than in July 2018. The number of trades in July was down 19.2% on June, at 3.39 million euros. The figure is down 12.9% year-on-year.
BME’s market share of Spanish equities as of 30 July stood at 71.4%, according to LiquidMetrix’ independent report, available through this link http://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The Fixed Income area has improved on the figures for 2018. In July the trading volume reached 31.24 billion euros, up 11.4% on the preceding month and up 179.4% year-on-year. The total trading volume for the first seven months of the year reached 217.51 billion euros, up 84.9% from the same period last year.
New issues admitted to trading in the Fixed Income’s primary market in July reached 26.81 billion euros, up 14.6% from the preceding month and up 11.2% year-on-year. The outstanding balance increased by 2.4% to 1.55 trillion euros from year-end 2018.
The trading volume in Financial Derivatives for the first seven months increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2018. Trading in IBEX 35 Futures increased 3.7% while it grew 5.2% in IBEX 35 Mini Futures, both year-on-year. Trading in IBEX 35 Options in July increased 40.5% year-on-year.
Trading by type of asset:
|
July19
|
%June19
|
%July18
|
Year to date
|
Equities (1)
|
- Shares
|
40,879,6
|
-2.7%
|
-13.7%
|
-24.5%
|
Nº of trades
|
3,389,1
|
19.2%
|
-12.9%
|
-20.2%
|
- Warrants
|
24.8
|
-6.1%
|
-4.8%
|
-20.6%
|
Nº of trades
|
6.1
|
1.6%
|
-0.2%
|
-17.2%
|
- ETFs
|
207.5
|
126.0%
|
43.9%
|
-49.6%
|
Nº of trades
|
5.4
|
34.0%
|
20.7%
|
-38.0%
|
Fixed Income
|
Traded Volume (2)
|
31,247.7
|
+11.4%
|
+179.4%
|
+84.9%
|
New Issues
|
26,811.0
|
+14.6%
|
-4.3%
|
+11.2%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,558,364.4
|
-0.7%
|
+1.6%
|
+2.4%
|
Financial Derivatives (3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
500.2
|
0.7%
|
3.7%
|
-9.1%
|
Mini IBEX
|
110.7
|
-2.4%
|
5.2%
|
-12.5%
|
Shares
|
590.7
|
-78.5%
|
360.3%
|
84.3%
|
- Options: IBEX35
|
301.3
|
-27.9%
|
40.5%
|
-0.1%
|
Shares
|
1,243.0
|
-39.1%
|
-30.5%
|
-23.0%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(3) Thousands of contracts