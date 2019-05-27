BME: The MedCap Forum To Gather Over 100 Companies And 200 Investors Tomorrow For Its 15th. Edition

- 30% of the investors who will attend the conference come from outside Spain
- Over the three days of the event there will be more than 1,200 one-to-one meetings
- The Medcap Forum gains momentum as the must-attend gathering for small and medium capitalisation companies
- The third day of the event will feature the Ninth MAB Meeting
The Madrid Stock Exchange Palace will host the fifteenth edition of the Medcap Forum from 28 to 30 May. This event is gaining momentum as the must-attend gathering for small and medium-sized companies, as it will serve as a meeting point for more than 100 companies and 200 investors, who will hold more than 1,200 one-to-one meetings over three days.
The interest aroused by the Forum keeps growing and becoming increasingly international, as borne out by the fact that 30% of the investors that will be attending the event come from outside of Spain.
Antonio Zoido, Chairman of BME, and Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, will open the Medcap Forum, where Florence Bindelle, Secretary General of European Issuers, will appear as Special Guest. Also attending will be Eloy Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra and Pere Viñolas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial.
This year the Forum will be especially oriented to investment megatrends. Therefore, there will be panels dedicated to cutting-edge sectors such as renewable energies and biotechnology. There will also be room for topical issues that affect small and medium capitalisation companies, such as a panel concerned with the impact of the European MiFID II directive on the analyst coverage received by these companies as well as socially responsible investment. The REITs sector, which has had a very significant growth in recent years, will also have its own panel during the Forum.
On the second day the nominations for the "European Small and Mid-cap Awards" will be presented during lunch. The evening will be dedicated to BME’s Fixed Income market – MARF - which gains traction as an alternative financing instrument for companies via Fixed Income.
The third day of the Forum will feature the Ninth MAB Meeting. One of the panels focused on MAB will be attended by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, who will be accompanied by Gerardo Cuerva, Chairman of Cepyme, and José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO. There will also be a panel dedicated to the Pre-Market Environment, an initiative that allows companies to access new investors and learn about the functioning of the stock market.
During the luncheon Karel Lanoo, Chairman of CEPS (Center for European Policy Studies), will share his views on the Capital Markets Union.
Deloitte will be the main sponsor of the Forum, which will also have Banco Sabadell, Renta 4 Banco, GVC Gaesco Beka, Salesforce, Axesor Rating, Llorente y Cuenca (LLYC), Morningstar, Mabia and World Television (WTV) as sponsors.
LINKS APP 2019 MEDCAP FORUM: APP STORE - GOOGLE PLAY