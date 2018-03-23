BME: TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB Tuesday, 3rd. April

The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admissions Committee.
The company, the fourth to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading Tuesday, 3rd April.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTEM” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €10.40, which brings its overall valuation to €152.7 million.
The Informative Document on TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMIcan be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.