BME: TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI, stating that it is eligible for admission to BME’s Growth Market (MAB) following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The listing requires the prior approval of the Board of Directors of MAB.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTEM” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Bancowill act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €10.40, which brings its overall valuation to €152.7 million.
TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI is a company dedicated to real estate investment, mainly residential properties for rent.
The Informative Document on TEMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.