BME: TANDER SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On Friday, 12th. January - It Is The 89th. Company To List On BME’s Growth Market, MAB

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of TANDER SOCIMI on the BME’s growth market, MAB, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company is scheduled to start trading on Friday, January the 12th.
The Informative Document on TANDER SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) containing all the relevant information on the company and its business.