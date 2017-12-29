 Skip to main Content
BME: Tander Inversiones SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

Date 29/12/2017

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on TANDER INVERSIONES SOCIMI, stating that the company is eligible for admission following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.  

The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTAN”. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Advisor while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €9.50, which brings its overall valuation to €49.8 million.

TANDER INVERSIONES SOCIMI is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition of high street retail commercial use properties. The company owns a portfolio of assets consisting of five business premises in Barcelona and one in Santander. 

The Informative Document on TANDER INVERSIONES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.