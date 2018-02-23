BME: Robot Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on ROBOT, stating that the company is eligible for admission to the market following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s listing requires the prior approval of the Board of Directors of MAB.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “RBT” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Estratelis Advisors is the Registered Advisor while Mercados y Gestión de Valores will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €4.15, which brings its overall valuation to €11.8 million.
ROBOT is a company dedicated since 1983 to the design and manufacture of smart systems for controlling technical installations in buildings and energy saving, with the aim of providing facilities with the maximum efficiency. Among its clients are the main Spanish hotel chains.
The informative document on ROBOT can be found on MAB´s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.