BME Reshuffles Its Management Team

- The new appointments are aligned with the objectives set by the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan
The Board of Directors of BME has approved – as part of a global overhaul - a series of changes in the company’s management team, which are aligned with the objectives set by the Strategic Plan while also advancing towards a more appropriate distribution of tasks among business units and corporate areas.
Berta Ares has been appointed Head of the Value-Added Services Unit and joins the Management Committee. She will continue promoting digital transformation at BME as General Manager of BME Inntech.
Jorge Yzaguirre will head the Market Data Business Unit while continuing leading the Markets area.
Additionally, Ignacio Olivares has been appointed Head of Legal, replacing Jaime Aguilar and joins the company's Management Committee. Jaime Aguilar is to lead the Legal Strategy of BME, reporting directly to the CEO.
José Manuel Ortiz has been appointed Head of the CEO and Projects Offices, from which he will supervise the Strategic Plan, among other functions. He also joins the Management Committee.
The corporate area of International Coordination becomes integrated into the Corporate Communications area, which will be renamed Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, headed by Pablo Malumbres.
The Board of Directors of BME thanks Ramón Adarraga for his dedication and hard work during all his years in the company, which he now leaves.