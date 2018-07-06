BME: QUID PRO QUO ALQUILER SEGURO SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB In 10 July

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of QUID PRO QUO ALQUILER SEGURO SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the tenth to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading on 10 July and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 1 euro, which brings its overall valuation to 9 million euros.
The Informative Document on QUID PRO QUO ALQUILER SEGURO SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.