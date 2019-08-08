BME: Plásticos Compuestos And Persépolis Investments 1 SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB Next Monday

- 14 new companies have listed on the market this year
- Plásticos Compuestos’ overall valuation is 30.1 million euros and Persépolis Investments 1 Socimi’s overall valuation is 39.6 million
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS (KOMPUESTOS) andPERSÉPOLIS INVESTMENTS 1 SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
Both companies, the 13th and the 14th to list on MAB in 2019, are scheduled to start trading next Monday, August 12th.
KOMPUESTOS’ ticker symbol will be “KOM”. Impulsa Capital is the Registered Adviser while GVC Gaesco Valores will act as Liquidity Provider. The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 2.48 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 30.1 million euros. This company is concerned with the manufacturing and commercialisation of plastic.
Otherwise, PERSÉPOLIS INVESTMENTS 1 SOCIMI’s ticker symbol will be “YPER” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider. The reference value for each of the shares is 1.70 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 39.6 million euros. This company is mainly concerned with the acquisition and promotion of urban real estate assets for lease.
The Informative Document on both companies can be found on the MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the companies and its business.