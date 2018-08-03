BME: Mistral SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On August 7th - The Seventeenth To List On MAB In 2018

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of MISTRAL PATRIMONIO INMOBILIARIO SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the seventeenth to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading on 7th August and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 2.92 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 33.1 million euros.
The Informative Document on MISTRAL PATRIMONIO INMOBILIARIO SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.