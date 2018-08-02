BME: Mistral SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on MISTRAL PATRIMONIO INMOBILIARIO SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YMPI”. Solventis is the Registered Adviser and will also act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 2.92 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 33.1 million euros.
MISTRAL PATRIMONIO INMOBILIARIO SOCIMI is focused on the acquisition, management and rental of real estate assets, mainly residential properties located in Spain.
The Informative Document on MISTRAL PATRIMONIO INMOBILIARIO SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.