BME: MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On October, 16th.

The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 18th to list on MAB in 2019, is scheduled to start trading on October 16th, its ticker symbol will be “YMIB” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Armabex is the Registered Adviser while Banco Sabadell will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 1 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 22 million euros.
MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI was incorporated in January 2018 and is mainly concerned with the acquisition of shares in other Socimis listed on the stock exchange.
The Informative Document on MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMIcan be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.