BME: MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s listing requires the prior approval of the Board of Directors of MAB.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YMIB” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Armabex is the Registered Adviser while Banco Sabadell will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 1 euro, which brings its overall valuation to €22 million.
MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI is a company created in January 2018 and focuses its activity in the acquisition of shares of other listed REITS.
The Informative Document on MISTRAL IBERIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.