BME: Millenium Hotels Real Estate I SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on MILLENIUM HOTELS REAL ESTATE I SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented.
The company is currently carrying out a capital increase, whose outcome it will make public once this transaction has concluded, by means of an annexe to the Informative Document.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YMHRE”. RENTA 4 CORPORATEis the Registered Adviser while RENTA 4 BANCOwill act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 5 euros.
MILLENIUM HOTELS REAL ESTATE I SOCIMI is mainly concerned with the acquisition of hotel real estate assets for lease to different operators.
The Informative Document on MILLENIUM HOTELS REAL ESTATE I SOCIMIcan be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.