BME: Meridia Real Estate III SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On Friday, 29th December - It Is The 47th REIT Listed On MAB

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI in the REITS segment, following a review of all the information presented by the company and the submission, by the Coordination and Admissions Committee, of a favourable report.
The company - the 47th REIT to list on the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) - is scheduled to start trading on Friday 29th December. The company´s ticker symbol will be “YMRE”. Armabex Asesores Registrados is the Registered Advisor and BNP Paribas will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €1, which brings its overall valuation to €78.5 million.
MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI invests in real estate assets for rental, in all real estate segments, especially offices and logistics, mainly in Madrid and Barcelona, and is managed by Meridia Capital Partners.
The Informative Document on MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.