BME: La Finca Global Assets Socimi To Start Trading On MAB Tomorrow, September 11th

- It is the 15th company to list on MAB in 2019
- The company will have a value of 176,2 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of LA FINCA GLOBAL ASSETS SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company is scheduled to start trading tomorrow September 11th.
LA FINCA’s ticker symbol will be “YLFG” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 4.66 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 176.2 million euros
The Informative Document on LA FINCA can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company.