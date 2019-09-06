BME: La Finca Global Assets Socimi Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on LA FINCA GLOBAL ASSETS SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s listing requires the prior approval of the Board of Directors of MAB.
LA FINCA’s ticker symbol will be “YLFG” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 4.66 euros.
LA FINCA is mainly dedicated to the acquisition of offices for lease.
The Informative Document on LA FINCA can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company.