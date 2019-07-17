BME: International Investors Own 48.1% Of The Spanish Listed Shares

- Ownership of Spanish shares by non-resident investors rises two points in a year and reaches a record high
- Direct stock exchange investment by Spanish households decreases to 17.2%, while that by non-financial companies rises
The trust placed by international investors in the Spanish stock market reached a record high last year. According to a report of BME’s Research Department on the share ownership structure in Spain, published today, non-resident investors own a record 48.1% of the Spanish stock market, up 2% from last year.
Share ownership by foreign investors of Spanish listed companies is greater, more diversified and transparent than that of non-listed. Foreign investors account for little more than 20% of the shares of non-listed companies but own almost 50% of the value of the companies listed on the Spanish stock market.
Non-financial companies are the second largest owner group of Spanish listed companies, since they control 20.5% of their market value, four tenths more than last year. Following the divestments seen during the financial crisis to reduce debt, these companies have increased their participation in the stock market by over 3% since 2014.
On the contrary, the weight of Spanish households in the stock market drops two points to 17.2%, partly due to the rise of investment through collective investment institutions. This figure is close to the average of European countries.
The participation of investment funds, pension funds and insurance companies (7.9%), Public Administrations (3.3%) and banks and savings banks (3%) in the Spanish stock market remains practically stable.
