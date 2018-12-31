BME: INMOBILIARIA PARK ROSE IBEROAMERICANA Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on INMOBILIARIA PARK ROSE IBEROAMERICANA SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YPARK”” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 1.13 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 10.8 million euros.
INMOBILIARIA PARK ROSE IBEROAMERICANA is dedicated to the acquisition and promotion of urban real estate for lease. Through its US operations it directly or indirectly owns a portfolio of 16 assets, among them commercial premises, offices and a petrol station.
The Informative Document on INMOBILIARIA PARK ROSE IBEROAMERICANA can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.