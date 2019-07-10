BME Implements Its Technology For ABANCA in Deutsche Bank PCB´s Integration In Portugal - BME Continues Providing Financial Institutions With Market Infrastructure Solutions

BME, through its BME Inntech subsidiary, has developed ABANCA’s new online securities trading facility as part of the process of integration of Deutsche Bank PCB Portugal that the financial institution has carried out in this country.
In addition, BME has implemented its Openworkplace® platform, a modular, scalable and multi-channel solution for ABANCA Portugal’s commercial management activities and the monitoring of its customer’s product portfolio.
Thanks to this technology, ABANCA strengthens its digital and business capabilities in different areas as well as innovating in the management of products and services.
BME Inntech provides solutions and services that cover the entire customer value-chain offering the best technological solutions, as well as implementing modular and multiplatform tools capable of supporting compliance with the regulatory framework of each country.
Berta Ares, Managing Director of BME Inntech, said that "this project represents a major milestone in the commercialisation of BME’s technology among financial institutions. We continue focussing on improving the experience of our customers with flexible solutions tailored to their needs".