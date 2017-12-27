BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half - The Index Will Comprise 125 Stocks, After Four Inclusions And One Exclusion

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee has decided, in accordance with the technical provisions for the composition, calculation and sectoral division of the IGBM index family, to approve the composition of the IGBM and Indice Total indices for the first half of 2018.
Having considered the data relating to trading and capitalisation, four stocks will be included in the index while one will be excluded. The IGBM composition for the first half of 2018 will therefore have 125 constituents.
The summary of inclusions and exclusions is as follows:
INCLUSIONS:
- Aedas Homes, as a newly listed stock, admitted to trading on 20 October 2017. It joins the Financial Services and Estate Agents sector and Estate Agents and others subsector.
- Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, following its admission to trading on 24 July 2017. It joins the Consumer Goods sector and Food & Beverages subsector
- Masmovil Ibercom, following its admission to trading on 14 July 2017, from the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB). It joins the Technology and Telecommunications sector and Telecommunications and others subsector
- Unicaja Banco, as a newly listed stock, admitted to trading on 30 March 2017. It joins the Financial Services and Estate Agents sector and Banks and Savings Banks subsector
EXCLUSIONS:
- Urbas Grupo Financiero, suspended from trading by CNMV on 14 September 2017. It belonged to the Financial Services and Estate Agents sector and Estate Agents and others subsector
Final weightings by sectors, subsectors and stocks will be published on the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin of 29th December 2017.