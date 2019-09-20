BME: GREENOAK SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI II To Start Trading On MAB Next Tuesday, September The 24th.

- It is the 17th company to list on MAB in 2019
- The company will have a value of 94.9 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of GREENOAK SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI II (GORE II), following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 17TH to list on MAB in 2019, is scheduled to start trading on Tuesday, 24th September.
The ticker symbol will be “YGO2” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 14.4 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 94.9 million euros.
GREENOAK SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI II owns 13 assets indirectly through a set of companies which it owns entirely and with which it forms a Group. This, in turn, is a subgroup within a broader Group of companies hired by GreenOak Partners LLC, concerned with the acquisition and lease of real estate in Spain.
The Informative Document on GREENOAK SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI II can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.