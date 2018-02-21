BME: GALIL CAPITAL RE SPAIN SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the MAB market has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on GALIL CAPITAL RE SPAIN SOCIMI, stating that the company is eligible for admission following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YGCS”. VGM Advisory Partners is the Registered Advisor while Banco de Sabadell will act as Liquidity Provider.
Taking into account the two capital increases carried out by the company prior to the listing, the reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €10, which brings its overall valuation to €20.5 million.
GALIL CAPITAL RE SPAIN SOCIMI is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition of residential assets, mainly entire buildings in Madrid and Barcelona with ground level premises. The company owns a portfolio of assets consisting of five buildings, among others
The Informative Document on GALIL CAPITAL RE SPAIN SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.