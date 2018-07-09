BME: EXCEM SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the MAB market has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on EXCEM CAPITAL PARTNERS SOCIEDAD DE INVERSION RESIDENCIAL, SOCIMI,stating that the company is eligible for admission following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YEXR”, VGM Advisory Partners is the Registered Advisor while GVC Gaesco Beka will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €1.40, which brings its overall valuation to €17 million.
EXCEM SOCIMI is a real estate investment company created in 2015 whose core activity is the investment in urban property apt for residential use.
Following renovation and decoration work, the company rents out the property rooms to students and young professionals.
The Informative Document on EXCEM SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.