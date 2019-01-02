BME: EURIPO PROPERTIES SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB Today

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of EURIPO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company is scheduled to start trading today.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YEPS” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €22, which brings its overall valuation to €110 million.
The Informative Document on EURIPO PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.