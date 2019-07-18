BME Develops Banco Mediolanum's New Online Trading Platform

- Mediolanum Market Trader offers trading in the national and international Equity and Derivatives markets
BME, through its technology subsidiary BME Inntech, has developed Banco Mediolanum’s online trading platform, which provides trading in the main national and international Equity and Derivatives markets in a flexible, fast and easy way.
This new platform, called Mediolanum Market Trader, offers customisation of the information displayed on each market and allows the 5 best buy and ask positions to be known.
In addition, thanks to this trading tool, users of the platform can analyse market trends through the generation of graphics, indicators and real time oscillators as well as saving their own studies and analysis.
BME's trading solutions provide financial institutions with services that cover the entire value chain thanks to the development and implementation of the best high-performance technological tools for all financial sector agents and members.
BME Inntech is the BME subsidiary that combines innovation and high-performance technological solutions, offering a global and integral approach with tailor-made and scalable solutions, which make it a partner that knows and meets the needs of its clients under the security and reputation that only a Group such as BME, with its robustness and national and international experience, can provide.
Banco Mediolanum is the Spanish branch of the Mediolanum Group, a European banking group that, in addition to Spain, has a presence in Italy and Germany, countries in which it carries out its personal financial advice and financial services activities through its Family Bankers network.
The Mediolanum Group has more than 1,395,000 clients in Europe, advised by a network of over 5,200 Family Bankers and its customers’ funds total 78.65 billion euros.