BME: Changes To The Technical Advisory Committee Of The IBEX Indices

BME has agreed to modify the composition of the Technical Advisory Committee of the IBEX indices to incorporate new members.
Carmen Ansotegui, lecturer at the Department of Finance Management and Control of ESADE and Marta Gómez-Puig, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Universitat de Barcelona have been appointed to the Committee. Both have extensive teaching experience, develop an intense research activity and have authored numerous publications related to the financial markets.
Likewise, Ramón Acín has voluntarily tendered his resignation as a member of the Committee, following more than ten years of dedication and contribution to it.
The Technical Advisory Committee is made up of the following members:
- Mikel Tapia, as Chairman
- José Ramón Lasuén
- Pablo Fernández
- Máximo Ferrando
- Simón Sosvilla
- Natividad Blasco
- Antonio Giralt
- Carmen Ansotegui
- Marta Gómez-Puig