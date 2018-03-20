BME: Changes To The Technical Advisory Committee Of The IBEX Indices - Mikel Tapia, New Chairman

The Board of Directors of Sociedad de Bolsas has agreed to modify the composition of the Technical Advisory Committee of the IBEX indices following the death, in February, of Blas Calzada.
Mikel Tapia, a member of the Committee since 2011, has been appointed new Chairman. Mikel Tapia is Professor of Finance at the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (2007), holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the Universidad del País Vasco (1996) and is a renowned economist and an expert in finance, risk management and microstructure and liquidity of capital markets. Up until 2013 he was Vice-Rector of the Universidad Carlos III and prior to this he was its Vice-Dean. He is the author of numerous research papers on securities markets and has given numerous lectures and seminars in Spanish and foreign universities.
In addition, it has been decided that the Committee will have Natividad Blasco, Professor at the Business and Economics Faculty of the Universidad de Zaragoza, and Antonio Giralt, former Chairman of BME’s growth market, MAB, as new members.
Following the changes, the Technical Advisory Committee’s new composition is as follows:
• Mikel Tapia, as Chairman.
• José Ramón Lasuén
• Ramón Acín Ferrer
• Pablo Fernández
• Maximum Ferrando Bolado
• Simón Sosvilla Rivero
• Natividad Blasco
• Antonio Giralt