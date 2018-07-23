BME: CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On 25th July

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company is scheduled to start trading on 25th July and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €6, which brings its overall valuation to €204 million.
The Informative Document on CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.