BME: CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI, stating that it is eligible for admission to the market following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YCPS” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Bancowill act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €6, which brings its overall valuation to €204 million.
CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI is a company dedicated to the acquisition, management and leasing of real estate assets, mainly offices, shopping centres and leisure complexes located in Spain.
The Informative Document on CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.