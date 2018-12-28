BME: ARRIENDA And VIVENIO Will Start Trading On MAB Next December, 31st.

- 20 SOCIMIS have joined MAB market in 2018
- One SOCIMI has been listed on the main market, so total number of SOCIMIs listed on both markets adds 69
The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of ARRIENDA and VIVENIO, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the companies and after the favourable assessment report on their listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The companies will start trading next December the 31st. With the listing of these companies the total number of SOCIMIS on MAB market reaches 20 in 2018. Currently there are 69 SOCIMIS traded at the Spanish exchanges. 64 of them are listed on MAB market and 5 on the main market.
ARRIENDA ticker symbol will be “YARP”, while that of VIVENIO will be “YVIV”. Both will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Advisor and Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors of ARRIENDA for each of the shares is 2.74 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 56.4 million euros. VIVENIO established the value of each of its shares at 1.15 euros, bringing its overall valuation to 329.4 million euros.
The Informative Documents on ARRIENDA and VIVENIO, can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contain all the relevant information on the companies and their business.