BME Approves The Distribution Of A Gross €0.40 Per Share Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of BME today agreed to distribute a gross €0.40 per share dividend on 14 September, its first interim dividend against 2018 earnings.
This dividend represents the same amount as that paid in September 2017.
The date on which the shareholders entitled to receive a dividend are determined will be 13 September (record-date) and the ex-date for the BME shares will be 12 September. Therefore the last day to buy a share in BME that includes to right to a dividend will be 11 September.
BME’s pay-out in 2017 came in at 96%, one of the highest ratios among listed companies and among its peers.